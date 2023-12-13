Write to Us: What would winter look like on your favorite planet?

Nasa is sharing what winter is like on mars, which includes cube-shaped snow and sub-zero temperatures.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: “what do you think winter looks like on your favorite planet?”

For this question, you have to consider the planet’s atmosphere, average temperature, and if it has water.

This is a special write-to-us question, because we have a special give-away to go along with it!

There will be a total solar eclipse in April. And we have NewsDepth eclipse glasses for your classroom!

We will randomly pick a few winners for the inbox submissions we receive this week. Remember to add the teacher’s email address so we can reach out to send out the eclipse glasses.

