WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Education
NewsDepth

Write to Us: Who would you put on a coin & why?

Published December 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST

The U.S. Mint has just released three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist's life. The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a "conductor" on the Underground Railroad. The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War. And the five-dollar gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

For this week’s write in question we want to know: who would you put on a coin and why?

Students can submit your answers online through our inbox form. They can also send us a drawing of your coin to go along with your descriptions.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

