Write To Us: Tell us about a time when an animal has helped you feel better.

Camp Cheerful, located in Strongsville, Ohio, opened as Ohio's first camp with recreation programs for children with disabilities in 1947.

Today, children and adults with physical, developmental, and sensory disabilities can take part in and benefit from various activities and programs.

One program they have is therapeutic horsemanship. In this week’s episode, we interview an equestrian about her therapy with horses.

For our write-to-us this week we want you to tell us about a time when an animal helped you feel better.

Students can submit their answers using our Inbox form online or by sending us an email.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team