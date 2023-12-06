© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Ask an engineer about their job!

Published December 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST

For our next episode – next year – we’ll have another new Career Callout segment. This time about engineering.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions.

For our write-to-us this week we want you to send in your questions about a job in engineering.

And come back in January, to hear a professional answer your questions about their job.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Inbox