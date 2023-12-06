Write To Us: Ask an engineer about their job!

For our next episode – next year – we’ll have another new Career Callout segment. This time about engineering.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions.

For our write-to-us this week we want you to send in your questions about a job in engineering.

And come back in January, to hear a professional answer your questions about their job.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team