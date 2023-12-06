Sketchbook: The Troll Hole Museum

In this edition of Sketchbook, we visit a troll museum in Alliance, Ohio.

No, we’re not talking about internet trolls, we’re talking about troll dolls.

Trolls enjoyed their first heyday in the 1960s, known for their wild hair, the toys have gone through many iterations since - from gemstones on their bellies in the ‘90s to computer animations in the recent dreamworks movies.

Sherry Groom and her husband started the troll hole museum over a decade ago to display her world-record collection of the classic smiling doll.

