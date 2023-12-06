Career Callout: Meteorologist

On this Career Callout, we now meet Candace Monacelli, a meteorologist with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Meteorology is the scientific study of the atmosphere, including weather patterns, atmospheric conditions, and climate.

Meteorologists use various tools and techniques to observe and analyze the atmosphere, such as weather balloons, satellites, radar systems, and computer models

They analyze data to make forecasts, issue warnings for severe weather events, and provide information about atmospheric conditions to help people make informed decisions.

If your favorite classes are math and computer science, maybe meteorology would be a good career path for you.

This career requires a bachelor’s degree.

The average salary for a meteorologist in 2022 was about $83 thousand per year.

It has a 4% projected growth for the next 10 years. And that is the average growth for all careers.

