© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Soccer and Poetry with America Scores

By Alexandra Samame
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we learn about a program for kids that gets them involved in the arts and athletics.

America SCORES is a program that connects its poet-athletes with the local arts community in a collaboration called Inspired Art.

Two Northeast Ohio artists chose a poem written by Angela Reynoso, a fifth grader at Warner Girls Leadership Academy, titled “We Are Sisters,” which speaks to the friendship and bonds between women.

America SCORES and Inspired Art provide opportunities for students to express themselves through writing, performing, and growing a stronger bond with the community.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
Alexandra Samame
Alexandra Samame is an intern with the education team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Alexandra Samame
Related Content