Sketchbook: Soccer and Poetry with America Scores

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we learn about a program for kids that gets them involved in the arts and athletics.

America SCORES is a program that connects its poet-athletes with the local arts community in a collaboration called Inspired Art.

Two Northeast Ohio artists chose a poem written by Angela Reynoso, a fifth grader at Warner Girls Leadership Academy, titled “We Are Sisters,” which speaks to the friendship and bonds between women.

America SCORES and Inspired Art provide opportunities for students to express themselves through writing, performing, and growing a stronger bond with the community.