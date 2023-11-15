NewsDepth A+: Kindness Matters

"The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss… "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." ― Eleanor Roosevelt… I really like those quotes. They really inspire me to do my best. Recently we met four young ladies who are currently fifth graders at Central Intermediate School in Wadsworth, and they told us all about their Kindness Club that they started as fourth graders at Lincoln Elementary School last year that used quotes like that to help their classmates.

You see, Ava, Mac, Alaya, and Makenna all enjoyed reading inspirational quotes from famous people and were often motivated by these quotes to do their best. Mac told us that she started to write the quotes on post-it notes and stick them on walls and desks to hopefully inspire her fellow Wadsworth Grizzlies! Ava said she jumped in to help because she wanted to do something that would make people smile and hopefully have a better day.

The girls spent their recess time researching quotes and writing them on the post-it notes. Alaya told us that it became a very rewarding activity and other students started to help out. She said it was really encouraging to see how contagious kindness can be.

The girls were really motivated to make a difference and decided to make a giant kindness heart to help make the hallways at Lincoln cheery and happy. Makenna told us that they used all of the post-it notes to create a heart on a bulletin board. She told us that the heart was about 4 feet high and 4 feet wide. That’s a lot of post-it notes! Mrs. Daull, the girls’ teacher, estimated that the heart consisted of about 300 post-it notes. The girls told us the hardest part was making all of the square pieces of paper fit and align to make a nicely shaped heart. That sounds like a geometry challenge! The girls also made a kindness jar that was on display. The jar was decorated with more inspirational quotes.

This week’s A+ Award goes to Ava, Mac, Makenna, and Alaya, from Wadsworth for starting the Kindness Club and doing their best to inspire their classmates to do their best and be kind! Keep up the great work.