Career Callout: Environmental Scientist & Activist

In this week’s career callout, we meet someone who is involved in both environmental science and activism, Melissa Jimenez. She answers some of your questions and tells you more about her job!

Environmental activists and environmental scientists play distinct roles, though there can be some overlap in their activities.

Activists are individuals or groups who advocate for environmental causes and work towards specific goals, such as the preservation of natural resources, conservation of biodiversity, or addressing climate change.

Scientists, on the other hand, are professionals who conduct research to understand the environment and natural processes. Their primary goal is to gather knowledge, analyze data, and contribute to the scientific understanding of ecological systems and climate.

While there are distinctions between these roles, it's important to note that there can be collaboration between environmental activists and scientists. Activists may rely on scientific research to support their arguments, and scientists may appreciate the advocacy efforts of activists in bringing attention to critical environmental issues.

