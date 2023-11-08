Write To Us: Send us your questions for a meteorologist about their job.

Federal forecasters released an outlook that points to a classic “El Niño” winter – which could mean a warmer winter but still with the potential for a few snow storms.

Have you ever wondered just how meteorologists predict the weather? Well, believe it or not, they use a lot of math in their day-to-day jobs.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send us your questions for a meteorologist about their job.

We’ll have a meteorologist answer some of your questions for our next Career Callout segment.

