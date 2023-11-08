© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Send us your questions for a meteorologist about their job.

Published November 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST

Federal forecasters released an outlook that points to a classic “El Niño” winter – which could mean a warmer winter but still with the potential for a few snow storms.

Have you ever wondered just how meteorologists predict the weather? Well, believe it or not, they use a lot of math in their day-to-day jobs.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send us your questions for a meteorologist about their job.

We’ll have a meteorologist answer some of your questions for our next Career Callout segment.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Inbox
Stay Connected