Write To Us: Send us your questions for an environmental activist about their job.

Scientists looked at how ecosystems have responded to climate and environmental changes in the past and found the earth is much more sensitive to climate change than previously understood.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send us your questions for an environmental activist about their job.

And next episode, we’ll have an activist answer some of your questions for our Career Callouts segment.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team