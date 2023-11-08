Write To Us: Tell us about a cool kid at your school!

We are always looking for new A+ submissions!

For the write to us this week, we want you to tell us about some cool kids at your school.

Send your submissions through our A+ page, or by sending us an email to newsdepth@ideastream dot org.

And remember to include the teacher’s email address so we can reach out to learn more about all you cool kids out there!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team