NewsDepth A+: International Club

One of the cool things about traveling is learning about new places and cultures. This summer, I got to travel to all sorts of cool places across the country for a project I’m working on here at Ideastream. I got to visit Iowa City and Cape Cod, and a few other places. Something that I really enjoy doing when I travel is learning about people’s cultures, customs, and food. The International Club at Prairie Hull Intermediate School gets to do all of that in the comfort of their school and community and are this week’s A+ Award winners.

The International Club is open to all students in fifth and sixth grade at the school and Mr. Hilt, the club’s supervisor, told us that they usually have between 20 - 30 students at each meeting. Peter told us that they even have people from different countries visit their meetings. Most recently, they were visited by two people from Hungary. Hungary is a country in Central Europe. The visitors from Hungary taught the club a few traditional games, spoke to them about life in Hungary and told them about the food they eat. Peter shared that he learned that everything in the United States is much bigger than in Europe, including homes, buildings, and cars.

JJ told us that she likes to research different countries and to learn about festivals. She even told us that members of the club will find local festivals that celebrate different cultures.

Sometimes the club members even visit local restaurants that feature international menus. Peter said that he really enjoyed a dish called plov at a local Uzbek restaurant. Plov is sort of like rice pilaf.

JJ told us that she really enjoys researching and finds a fun fact to share about different countries on the morning announcements. She really enjoys finding world records, like the world’s second largest outdoor chandelier… Oh wait, that’s right outside of our studio here in Cleveland. Just kidding, JJ, we know you like first place not second. The world's largest outdoor chandelier is in Thailand and has held that title since 2020, when it took it from our chandelier here in Cleveland.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the International Club at Prairie Hull Intermediate School in Perrysburg. Keep up all the great research and great work!

