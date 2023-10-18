© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Write a spooky short story

Published October 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT

In this episode, we meet an Ohio author who is an expert in scaring people, R.L. Stine!

Stine is best known for his series Goosebumps, for which he wrote over 130 stories.

Your challenge this week is to scare us by writing a spooky short story.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

