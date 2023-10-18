Write To Us: Write a spooky short story

In this episode, we meet an Ohio author who is an expert in scaring people, R.L. Stine!

Stine is best known for his series Goosebumps, for which he wrote over 130 stories.

Your challenge this week is to scare us by writing a spooky short story.

