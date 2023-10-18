Your Answers: Invasive Species

An invasive species refers to non-native organism that has been introduced to a new environment, often by human activity, and is causing harm to the native ecosystem.

Some invasive species in Ohio include the spotted lantern fly, European starling, zebra mussels, garlic mustard, honeysuckle, knotweed, barberry, and loosestrife.

The USDA says that if you see a spotted lantern fly in your area, go ahead and stomp on it!

Here are some of your answers for: What invasive species have you seen in your community?

An invasive species in my area is the emerald ash borer. It digs in trees and lays eggs. This causes the trees to get sick and die. That is an invasive species in my area.

— Nanthini, Strongsville Middle School

In my community near lake Erie, we have an invasive species called a sea lamprey. The sea lamprey suction cups its mouth on a fish then sucks all the blood out of it. It looks a little weird because when it opens its mouth it looks like it has over 100 teeth and it's looks like a worm. I hope they get out of our lake soon.

Your friend, Austin

— Austin, Meadowlawn Intermediate

An invasive species in my community is an Asian Long-Horned beetle. Its common name is Starry sky beetle! It is native to asia. The species arrived accidentally in cargo from asia. The impact of the Asian Long-Horned beetle is destructive pest of wood-boring on maple and other hard woods. That is a little bit about an invasive species in my area!

— Evie, Garfield Elementary

An invasive species in my community is the Callery pear tree. The Callery pear tree is a species of pear tree. The tree is native to China and Vietnam. Ohio has banned the growing and selling of the pear tree. The Callery pear tree releases offensive odors. Its 1 inch diameter fruits are green to brown in color and are often consumed by birds. This is only one of the many Medina invasive species.

— Siena, Claggett Middle School

An invasive species in our community are mosquitoes because they are very annoying and bother people. They bite people and they itch so much! Bye.

— Piper, Hanby Elementary