Write To Us: How can you help monarch butterflies?

In California, a community in Hollywood hills is doing its part to help save endangered monarch butterflies.

The species were near the brink of extinction in 2020, but their numbers are improving.

For this week’s write-in question, we want you to know: How can you help monarch butterflies?

