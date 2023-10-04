Write To Us: Tell us about an invasive species in your community.

Spotted Lanternflies are taking over our state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations across the state, including Columbus, Toledo, and also here in Cleveland.

The spotted lanternfly is not the only invasive species in Ohio. In fact, a lot of the plants we see every day are not native.

For this week’s write-in question, we want you to do a little research for us and tell us about an invasive species in your community.

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox page.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team