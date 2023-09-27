© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Write To Us: Innovative ideas for AI

Published October 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT

AI offers a wide range of innovative applications across various industries and domains. There are some creative and innovative ways to utilize AI.

For this week’s write-in question, we want to hear your innovative ideas for artificial intelligence.

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox page.

