Your Answers: What are your summer plans?

Before social media, how could people let loved ones know where they traveled? They’d send a postcard.

For this week’s sketchbook, we meet the Western Reserve Postcard Society as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

We want you to send us a postcard!

It could be virtual or physical. but we want to hear about your summer plans.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

This summer I am going to play football for Riverside youth football league! I am also going to play baseball for Concord! I am going to Pennsylvania with all of my friends and we are going to throw water balloons, swim in a pool, and have a lot of s'mores.

— Kyle, Riverview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

This summer I am going to summer camp and having a lot of fun, also going to the pool. Also I am going to hangout with friends and family, have a nice time and just have fun. Eating ice cream, having sleepovers, playing basketball, playing soccer. and going on vacation.

— Sheila, Harding Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I have lots of summer plans! In the beginning of the summer I will go to sail camp for 3 weeks. I will also go to Cleveland Guardians Baseball camp with some friends. Then I will go to Lynwood Park, Vermillion for a week long trip. Those are my summer plans and I am very excited for this summer.

— Oscar, Kensington Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

This summer I am planning to go to Legoland for the first time! I hope it will be fun! I am also going to go to a summer camp. During camp I can swim and we will go on field trips.

— Maddie, East Woods Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

During the summer I am going to be playing lots of baseball, hunting, and fishing. I will also be raising lots of different animals such as sheep, hogs, chickens, and more. I will be working hard on my family's farm called "Dussel Farm". We sell lots of different things such as feed for most animals and in the fall sweet corn, pumpkins, veggies of all sorts, and even kettle corn on the weekends!

— Gus, Bio-Med Science Academy

