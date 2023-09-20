© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: What is the coolest thing about your school?

Published September 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT

Several schools in Maine are preparing to welcome over a hundred new students from Central and South America.

If you were welcoming a student from another country, what would you say is the coolest thing about your school?

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Inbox