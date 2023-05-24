Your Answers: Send Rick & NewsCat a farewell!

We’re saying good-bye to NewsCat and Rick! They will both be retiring at the end of this season.

Send them a good-bye message!

---

Dear Rick and NewsCat,

I will miss you forever and forever more. You were the best NewsDepth people I ever met in the videos I watched. You and NewsCat were funny and cool. I love when NewsCat meow and we all meow when you meow NewsCat. We will miss you!

— Ayden, Bruce Elementary School

My classroom will deeply miss NewsCat. She will always be in our hearts though she is so important to NewsDepth. Make sure she is well fed and always happy! And farewell to Rick as well, he is an important person in many peoples hearts.

— Elexa, Eastwoods Intermediate

Thank you Rick and NewsCat for making wonderful videos to watch on NewsDepth every week of the school year. Even that this is my first year watching NewsDepth I'll watch it next year to on the NewsDepth website.

— Ethan, Shaw Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

You really made every Friday when I watched you. I love your show a lot and NewsCat don't let NewsHound steel your thunder, keep finding great pet stories. I hope all of you guys have a great summer. Goodbye!!

— Audrey, Meadowlawn

Dear NewsCat and Rick,

You have been so nice for making NewsDepth fun. It's sad, but your guys have better thing to do. I hope you have a good time. Thank you for all you have done. Good bye have a good time.

— Ayush, Silver Lake School