© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Pair of Parrots Steal the Softball Show

Published May 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Backyard Duck Daycare

A pair of parrots, Tiki and Lelu, made an unexpected appearance at a college women's softball game!

The game was temporarily interrupted when the two birds flew onto the field, one of them landing on the home plate umpire's shoulder.

Despite the interruption, the umpire continued on, pretending not to notice the big, colorful bird inches away from his head.

Tiki and Lelu's owner often lets the pair roam freely behind the stadium and usually expects them to promptly return.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Petting Zoo