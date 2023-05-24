Petting Zoo: Pair of Parrots Steal the Softball Show

A pair of parrots, Tiki and Lelu, made an unexpected appearance at a college women's softball game!

The game was temporarily interrupted when the two birds flew onto the field, one of them landing on the home plate umpire's shoulder.

Despite the interruption, the umpire continued on, pretending not to notice the big, colorful bird inches away from his head.

Tiki and Lelu's owner often lets the pair roam freely behind the stadium and usually expects them to promptly return.