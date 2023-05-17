Your Answers: Simulate life on the moon!
We want you to simulate life on the moon, and tell us what it’s like.
A mission to the moon just wrapped up near Tucson, Arizona!
It's a simulated mission at the University of Arizona's biosphere two.
Dear NewsDepth,
Life in space would be dark, cold, and scary. I would need to go with a partner because if I went alone, that would not be good. I would also save a lot of water and food because I wouldn't want to waste it. That's what life on the moon would be like for me.
— Nina, St. Gabriel School
I have never been to outer space before, but I think life in outer space would be terrifying because of the gravity and it is probably going to be dark there and I don't even know how these astronauts do it.
— Didara, Chardon Hills Elementary
Dear NewsDepth,
I think life on the moon would be uncomfy. I get car sick when the road is very bumpy. I would probably get car sick on the ride to the moon and back. And you would eat the same food every day. I would also miss my family and friends very much.
Thanks, NewsDepth!
—Savannah, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School
Dear NewsDepth,
I think that going into outer space would be cool, but I'm afraid of heights but I mean it still would be cool. And since other people would like to go to space, they could. But I would like to visit a simulator on the moon.
So Thank You NewsDepth!!!
— Noor, BMMS
Dear NewsDepth,
I think life in outer space would be cool, especially if you could play sports, because you could jump super high, and you could kick or throw a ball and it would float forever. Another reason it would be cool to live in space is because you could see planets and stars up close!!!
— Jeff, Sherwood Elementary