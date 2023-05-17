Your Answers: Simulate life on the moon!

We want you to simulate life on the moon, and tell us what it’s like.

A mission to the moon just wrapped up near Tucson, Arizona!

It's a simulated mission at the University of Arizona's biosphere two.

Dear NewsDepth,

Life in space would be dark, cold, and scary. I would need to go with a partner because if I went alone, that would not be good. I would also save a lot of water and food because I wouldn't want to waste it. That's what life on the moon would be like for me.

Nina / Nina, St. Gabriel School Nina from St. Gabriel School drew a picture of life on the moon.

— Nina, St. Gabriel School

I have never been to outer space before, but I think life in outer space would be terrifying because of the gravity and it is probably going to be dark there and I don't even know how these astronauts do it.

— Didara, Chardon Hills Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think life on the moon would be uncomfy. I get car sick when the road is very bumpy. I would probably get car sick on the ride to the moon and back. And you would eat the same food every day. I would also miss my family and friends very much.

Thanks, NewsDepth!

Savannah / Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Savannah from Chagrin Falls Intermediate School drew a picture of a rocket ship.

—Savannah, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that going into outer space would be cool, but I'm afraid of heights but I mean it still would be cool. And since other people would like to go to space, they could. But I would like to visit a simulator on the moon.

So Thank You NewsDepth!!!

— Noor, BMMS

Dear NewsDepth,

I think life in outer space would be cool, especially if you could play sports, because you could jump super high, and you could kick or throw a ball and it would float forever. Another reason it would be cool to live in space is because you could see planets and stars up close!!!

— Jeff, Sherwood Elementary