© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Send us a postcard!

Published May 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

Before social media, how could people let loved ones know where they traveled? They’d send a postcard.

For this week’s sketchbook, we meet the Western Reserve Postcard Society as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

We want you to send us a postcard!

It could be virtual or physical, but we want to hear about your summer plans.

Send us a hand-written postcard to:
1375 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115

Or send us a virtual one using our inbox form online.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Inbox