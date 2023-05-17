Write To Us: Send us a postcard!
Before social media, how could people let loved ones know where they traveled? They’d send a postcard.
For this week’s sketchbook, we meet the Western Reserve Postcard Society as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
We want you to send us a postcard!
It could be virtual or physical, but we want to hear about your summer plans.
Send us a hand-written postcard to:
1375 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Or send us a virtual one using our inbox form online.
