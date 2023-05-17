NewsDepth A+: Wilson Helps the Dogs

This week’s A+ Award winners are a group of motivated sixth graders from Cincinnati. This group of students wanted to get more out of their sixth grade experience than just learning about science, math, and social studies, so they started to brainstorm about how they could help their community and decided to raise money for their local dog shelter.

The sixth grade class then got to work. Morgan told us that they were motivated by their teacher, Mrs. Walker, because she recently fostered a dog from the local shelter. Anna added that they really wanted to help the dogs that were in that shelter and felt that the best way to do that was to raise money to help provide the dogs with food and toys. Carly explained that they decided to host a bake sale and donate all the money they made to the shelter. They wrote announcements to be read over the intercom, they wrote emails to the teachers, had a meeting with the principal, had a discussion with the head custodian, and they even wrote an article for the parent newsletter! These are truly some organized and determined students.

Kenzie told us that they decided to hold the bake sale during the school’s annual Fine Arts and Book Fair night because they knew that there would be a lot of people that would buy the muffins, cupcakes, brownies, and cookies. Hmmm… I’m in the mood for dessert now!

The bake sale was a huge success and they raised nearly $1500! They’re hoping that future fine arts nights will also have a community service component. Emme told us that she was amazed at how much they were able to raise and said that they were so successful because they worked as a team, relied on each other, and took the time to plan. Reese added that she’s very proud of their work because she believes they truly made a difference for their community.

This weeks A+ Award goes to this group of super sixth graders from Wilson Elementary in Cincinnati for being motivated to serve their community.

