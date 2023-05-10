© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Write To Us: Send Rick & NewsCat a farewell message!

Published May 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
WeeklyInbox-2019.png

We’re saying good-bye to NewsCat and Rick! They will both be retiring at the end of this season.

Send them a good-bye message!

Parents & teachers, we would love to see videos of your students wishing Rick and or NewsCat farewell. For the last episode next week, we’ll pick some clips to add to the show!

But… shhh! This is a secret project, so don’t tell Rick!

And remember to attach the media releases for all students in the video.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

