NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Model Train Museum

By Natalia Garcia
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT

All aboard! In this edition of Sketchbook, we head to check out some model trains at the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum.

Tom Sr., his wife, Vicki, and their two kids, Tom Jr. and Ashley, have managed to get their dream of a family-run museum right on track when they started to share their hobby of 50 years with visitors.

Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family, not far from here, in Geauga county.

