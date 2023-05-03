Your Answers: How can we balance the benefits and risks of AI?

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science focused on the creation of intelligent machines that can learn, solve problems and make decisions.

We learn how artificial intelligence could be very beneficial, or controversial, depending on how it’s used.

So, for this week’s write-in question we want to know: How can we balance the benefits and risks of AI?

---

We can balance the benefits of AI by using it to help people with daily things outside of home and the risks by using it to help with other hospitals to do surgery.

— Tristan, Garfield Elementary

AI can offer many benefits, like accuracy, accessibility, and quality . But, AI also has some risks, like as getting you fired from your job, creating bias, and most food is created in a factory, factory's often use AI to make food or create new foods and mess it up. and that's what I think about AI.

Ayana / Claggett Middle School

— Ayana, Claggett Middle School

We can make it so you can type in a password to shut them down. That way if they try to revolt against us, all we need to do is shut them down. We can add police dogs to track, and keep people feeling comfortable.

— Yohan, Springdale Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that there are some great benefits towards using an AI like helping organizations make faster and more informed decisions. Although there are many dangers from using an AI, one of them was listed in Newsdepth. I think that one way we could balance AI's is by having only a few government based websites. Another option could be putting fees on AI websites so that it could be less dangerous.

— Jaycie, A.I. Root Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think the benefits could be that AI could help jobs make faster and smarter decisions. A risk is personal information like credit card numbers or where you live could somehow end up getting seen and you could be in some huge trouble.

— Alena, Cheshire Elementary