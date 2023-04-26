Sketchbook: Silo Art Studio

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we visit Silo Arts Studio in Canton.

In the heart of Downtown Canton’s arts district, an art studio space buzzes with activity. Inside, up to 20 artists on any given day work on their latest creations – painting, drawing, sketching and researching.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Silo Arts Studio has welcomed adults with disabilities to grow their artistic talents, learn new techniques and build relationships with the community.

“We’re an artist collective,” said Todd Donnelly, Silo’s owner and facilitator. “I find the artists and make sure they have the materials that they need and the space that they need to express whatever they need to express.”

Many of the artists are creating works for both group and solo shows held in Silo’s gallery during First Fridays, a walkable celebration of the arts in Downtown Canton every first Friday of the month. Silo artists’ works have also been on view at the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum.