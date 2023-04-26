© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Silo Art Studio

By Natalia Garcia
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we visit Silo Arts Studio in Canton.

In the heart of Downtown Canton’s arts district, an art studio space buzzes with activity. Inside, up to 20 artists on any given day work on their latest creations – painting, drawing, sketching and researching.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Silo Arts Studio has welcomed adults with disabilities to grow their artistic talents, learn new techniques and build relationships with the community.

“We’re an artist collective,” said Todd Donnelly, Silo’s owner and facilitator. “I find the artists and make sure they have the materials that they need and the space that they need to express whatever they need to express.”

Many of the artists are creating works for both group and solo shows held in Silo’s gallery during First Fridays, a walkable celebration of the arts in Downtown Canton every first Friday of the month. Silo artists’ works have also been on view at the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia
Related Content