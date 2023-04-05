Write To Us: How do you think clean energy would change your community?

Solar panels are an increasingly popular form of renewable energy, as they offer a clean and sustainable source of electricity without emitting greenhouse gasses or other harmful pollutants.

They are installed in a variety of locations, from residential and commercial rooftops, to large-scale solar farms.

This week’s write-in question is: how do you think clean energy would change your community?

