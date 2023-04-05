Write To Us: How can we balance the benefits and risks of AI?

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science focused on the creation of intelligent machines that can learn, solve problems and make decisions.

We learn how artificial intelligence could be very beneficial, or controversial, depending on how it’s used.

So, for this week’s write-in question we want to know: How can we balance the benefits and risks of AI?

