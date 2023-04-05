NewsDepth A+: Falls PAWS

People can learn so much about themselves, about teamwork, and about others by giving back to their community. Not only that, but when you give back, you make the world a better place. We’re always very proud of students that we meet who do their part to make the world a better place, and this week, we’re going to tell you about the PAWS club at Chagrin Falls Intermediate School, in Chagrin Falls, and give them an A+ Award.

PAWS stands for People Always Willing to Serve and it’s a club at the school that’s open to students in fourth through sixth grade. Anna told us that the group gets involved in all kinds of service projects that help other people like food drives and holiday gift giving for people in need. One of the groups major winter projects was sponsoring two local families in need, raising funds and then purchasing everything on their holiday wish list as a surprise! Declan shared with us that they also served food and handed out winter items like gloves, socks, and hats to the less fortunate.

What really impressed us, when we met with the PAWS club, is the amount of time they dedicate to helping others. Addy told us that much of the work they do is often done after school hours. Connor explained that sometimes they even have to go shopping for some of the items they distribute to those in need. On one recent Saturday morning, they were able to distribute food to nearly 250 people in downtown Cleveland!

The group is really creative with how they spend their time and how they give back. Claire explained to us that an upcoming project will be to help an organization called Wigs for Kids sort donated hair that will be made into wigs for children who have been affected by cancer.

Mrs. Brosnan, the teacher who oversees PAWS, told us that she’s really proud of the work these young Tigers are doing. She told us that the group spends a lot of time researching local organizations to assess which ones have the most impact. Then they create a plan so that they are using their resources wisely. One of her favorite projects was the variety show that the group created completely on their own and performed at the local Chagrin Falls nursing home for the residents.

Max S. and Max B. both told us how important it is to give back, if you can. They explained that giving back helps to put everything into perspective and will give you a real sense of accomplishment.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the PAWS club at Chagrin Falls Intermediate School for truly making a difference in the lives of others.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

