Your Answers: Write an article about an inspiring woman.

International Women's day is celebrated every March 8th, to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world, and to advocate for gender equality.

If you missed International Women’s Day last week, don’t worry — you can still celebrate all month. March is Women’s History Month!

For this week’s write-in, we want you to write an article about an inspiring woman.

It could be a public figure or someone you know.

---

Dear NewsDepth,

An inspiring woman I know is my aunt. She is an author and has inspired me to write my own book called a Journey Far From Home. She also acted and I am an actress. That is why my aunt is my inspiring woman!

— Ellie, Wilson Hill Elementary

Dear NewsDepth, an inspiring woman is Mae Jemison. Not a lot of people know about her but she was an astronaut, engineer and doctor. When Mae was a child she worked very hard in school. She wanted to be a scientist. When she was older she earned degrees in chemical engineering. She was one of the first African Americans to become a doctor. That is why I chose Mae Jemison.

— Callan, Eastwoods Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

An inspiring woman is Tabitha Swatosh. Tabitha is a TikTok influencer, she suffers from ED and has helped me get through mine. She's been a huge inspiration for me for multiple years. She shows people how it's okay to not be perfect and that people that aren't skin and twigs bodies are perfect just how they are and that it's okay. She's also taught me how to accept myself and not try to be someone you're not because you're perfect just the way you are and there's not anyone else like you.

— Starla, Jefferson Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I would like to write an article about Harriet Tubman. Here is my article. Harriet Tubman was a slave that had escaped through the Underground Railroad. She thought that slavery should be illegal. So she went back to where slavery was legal and freed hundreds of thousands of slaves. Because of what she did, she is now on the twenty dollar bill. It was risky for her to go back because if she got caught, she would get really BIG punishments. That is why I chose Harriet Tubman for my article.

— Brayden, Hickory Ridge School

Dear NewsDepth, I think an inspiring woman is Molly Gebler! She lives in Chagrin Falls and has written many books about Chagrin Falls including Sherman, Blossom, and a few others. She participates in many Chagrin Falls activities and really connects with the community!

— Ally, Vany, Hannah, and Birdie, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School