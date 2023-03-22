Write To Us: Describe and name a new bug!

A newly-named species of spider was found living in Australia!

It's a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider. Scientists named it the euoplos dignitas [you-oh'-plus 'dig-nih-tahs].

Let's pretend that you just discovered a new spider or insect. What do they look like? And what name would you give them?

Send us your new bugs and their description. And we would love to see some drawings too if you’re feeling creative!

