Write To Us: Ask a biochemist about their job.

Who tests the drinking water when there is an environmental incident?

The EPA sets the standards to test for 90 contaminants in the public drinking water including E. Coli, Salmonella, and some metals such as lead. But it takes chemists and biochemists at a certified laboratory to take samples and test the water.

Biochemistry is the study of chemical processes in a living organism. This career path can lead to a job in health, food, agriculture, or the environment.

Let's learn a little more about it together! For our write-in this week, we want you to send in your questions for a biochemist.

We’ll get the answers from a professional on our next Career Callout segment.

