Your Answers: Track the Weather

Have you ever wondered just how the weather forecasters always know the temperature in every town?

Part of that is because of a network of volunteer weather trackers.

Just like 92-year-old Arlene Coles from Maine, who has been tracking the weather for 60 years.

For this week’s write-in, we want you to help ‘us’ track the weather.

Currently the road is icy and has lots of frost. I noticed my dads Wind Shield wipers would make a dreadful scraping sound because of the ice. I hope we have a snow day. It's just Ohio weather, one day it's sunny the next it's 27 Degrees.

— Kennedy, Central Intermediate School

Our weather recently has been a mix of different kinds of weather. Today we are getting about an inch or two of snow. Yesterday it was mostly cloudy and around 33 degrees. The day before yesterday was a pretty nice Sunday and it was about 38 degrees. Ohio has been hit with crazy weather, but this week might have a constant 30 degree or so weather temperature.

— Eli, Tallmadge Elementary School

Dear Newsdepth,

Today, the weather is crazy! First, it started to snow! This is surprising because in our area, it has not snowed since January! Then, the sun came out. Hooray, right? Well, it did melt all the snow, but then it started snowing again! Next, it started to hail! Because of this weather, school is canceled tomorrow! As you can see, the weather is crazy today!

— Corinne, Shaw Elementary

Dear Newsdepth,

The weather in my community is very cold, snowy, gelid, and a lot of ice. The weather right now is 33 degrees with a high of 34 and a low of 27 degrees. So, I would say that our area is frigid!

— Evelyn, St.Angela Merici Parish

I think that the weather changes a lot here. One day it was nice and sunny and the next it was in the twenties. Summer is really nice and hot and fall is in between but mostly on the sunny side. Spring is 50/50 between hot and cold. But the winter this year has been really weird. It's been mostly in the thirty's and forties but sometimes it snowed a lot.

— Connor, Evening Street Elementary