Write To Us: Ask a pilot about their job.

Published March 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
At age 17, Gabriel Carothers became the youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings.

For this week’s write-in we want to know: if you could ask a pilot about their job, what would you like to know?

We’ll get the answers from a real pilot next episode!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

