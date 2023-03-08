Write To Us: Write an article about an inspiring woman

International Women's day is celebrated every March 8th, to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world, and to advocate for gender equality.

If you missed International Women’s Day last week, don’t worry — you can still celebrate all month. March is Women’s History Month!

For this week’s write-in, we want you to write an article about an inspiring woman.

It could be a public figure or someone you know.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team