Write To Us: Should social media platforms regulate what is shared?

Social media have become major platforms for free speech and expression in today’s world.

People can express their opinions and share their ideas, regardless of geographic boundaries.

However, social media platforms are also private companies and have the right to set their own policies and guidelines for content moderation.

So for our write-in question this week, we want to know what you think. Should social media platforms regulate what is shared?

