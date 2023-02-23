© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sketchbook: Art Student Finds His Voice

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST

In this edition of Sketchbook, we meet Derek Walker. He is a senior at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Some of Derek’s earliest memories include learning how to draw from his father and cousin. Walker loved to draw cars, particularly Lamborghinis, as a boy.

Today, Derek is establishing his voice as an artist in Cleveland with his paintings featuring hometown images and iconography.

Derek has been commissioned to paint murals at his old high school, the Cleveland school of The Arts.

