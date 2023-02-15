© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Write To Us: What issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

Published February 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
In this episode we talk highlights of President Biden’s State of the Union speech. And Nick gives us some history behind the big speech.

If you were president, what issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

Head to our write to us page to tell us your main issue of your State of the Union.

