Write To Us: What issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

In this episode we talk highlights of President Biden’s State of the Union speech. And Nick gives us some history behind the big speech.

If you were president, what issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

Head to our write to us page to tell us your main issue of your State of the Union.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team