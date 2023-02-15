Write To Us: What are your fitness goals?

102 years old Jean Bailey stretches her muscles and exercises her body every day thanks to the workout class she leads at her assisted living center.

The CDC says moving your body every day can improve your physical health, and your mental health.

So for our write-in question this week, we want to know: what are your fitness goals?

