Your Answers: Tell us about your family’s history & traditions

In this episode we talk about family history and traditions. We have a story about the Lunar New Year celebrations. And a Black History Month Sketchbook about a special Massillon Museum memory project.

For our write-to-us this week: tell us about your family’s history.

What are some stories or traditions that are important to you and your family?

---

Dear NewsDepth,

Something about my family is that I am related to Susan B. Anthony on my mom’s side. Susan B. Anthony is a great woman who played a huge role in earning women the right to vote for president in America.

— Freddy, Fairview Park Schools

My Nonno (grandpa) was born in Italy. He is 100% Italian. He moved to Ohio when he was 26 years old. I went to visit my great grandma over the summer we call he Nonna. every Christmas we have an Italian dessert called Patiton it is a bred and you can fill it with dried fruit or chocolate. My dad, and Nonno both speak Italian my mom can speak a little like my sisters and me. Both my grandparents on my moms side are Irish.

— Lucy, Kensington Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

I am related to H.L. Hunley, a Confederate submarine builder. He built 3 submarines (The Pioneer, the American Diver [Or the Pioneer 2.], and the Hunley.) that all eventually sank. Hunley died on the 3rd sinking of the Hunley. This isn't really bragged in my family because of the Confederates losing (And I'm NOT rooting for the Confederates)

— Trey, Greentown Intermediate

My family has a tradition that we do each year at Christmas time. It is going to my Great-Grandma and Grandpa's house. Every year we eat a big meal and then open presents. After we are done opening presents we take family pictures and have fun spending time together. I look forward to this time every year and hope to enjoy it for many more years.

— Harper, Jackson Center Local Schools

My family history is it all started in.1940 my great, great, grampa married my great, great, gramma and they those to got my great grampa and my great gramma. They those tow got my grampa and my gramma. And then my grampa and gramma got my mom. Then my mom married my dad they had me and sister. My family history is really important to us for 83 years.

— Maxwell, Frank Elementary