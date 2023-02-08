Sketchbook: Monochromatic Women

In this edition of Sketchbook, we visit Akron artist, Derin Fletcher. She has created a series of monochromatic portraits of women in vibrant colors.

Without brown pencils, she turned to greens, blues and other bright colors. The images resonated with tens of thousands of viewers on social media.

Fletcher seems to enjoy new challenges. Just last summer, she opened her own gallery near the campus of the University of Akron on South Main Street. She uses the space for both teaching and displaying her art, something that was tough for her to arrange in the past.

