© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Monochromatic Women

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST

In this edition of Sketchbook, we visit Akron artist, Derin Fletcher. She has created a series of monochromatic portraits of women in vibrant colors.

Without brown pencils, she turned to greens, blues and other bright colors. The images resonated with tens of thousands of viewers on social media.

Fletcher seems to enjoy new challenges. Just last summer, she opened her own gallery near the campus of the University of Akron on South Main Street. She uses the space for both teaching and displaying her art, something that was tough for her to arrange in the past.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia