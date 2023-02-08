NewsDepth A+: Cleanland Club

Here at NewsDepth, we’re always impressed and inspired by how all of you work to make the world a better place. We know that many of you are very interested in keeping the Earth healthy and you literally work to make it a better place. This group of students at Chagrin Falls High School created a club they’re calling the Cleanland Club to help provide a cleaner environment for future generations, and those efforts earned them this week’s A+ Award.

The Cleanland Club is a student-run nonprofit organization that is dedicated to cleaning up Cleveland. A nonprofit organization is a group organized for purposes other than generating profit and in which no part of the organization's income is distributed to its members, directors, or officers. Your local PBS stations are all examples of nonprofit organizations.

The club does much more than help provide a cleaner environment for Clevelanders, it also gives students at the high school an opportunity to partake in service alongside their friends. This new initiative is teaching students how to give back to their community, inspiring the next generation to take care of the planet.

“It’s nobody's fault that litter’s on the ground. It’s nobody’s fault that our streets get dirty. But it is our job to clean it up. If we all do our part, I think we can make something great,” JP, an eleventh grader, told us.

The students who are involved in the club have been going out into the Cleveland community, including the area of Ohio City, to pick up trash and litter from streets and sidewalks. While they already believe Cleveland is a beautiful city, their hope is to make it a healthier and happier place for citizens. They’re taking the steps to accomplish this goal one piece of litter at a time.

"Being a part of Cleanland has opened my eyes to the amount of litter that not only is on the ground, but the amount that we are able to take off the streets with our group" Jessica, another eleventh grader explained.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the Cleanland Club at Chagrin Falls High School.

