Career Callout: Coder

A coder is a professional who uses programming languages to communicate with computers and software and make them perform certain tasks.

Coders have to be good with computers, be logical thinkers, and pay attention to details.

There are many paths to a career in coding. You can take a short course to learn coding, or go for a 4-year-degree from a university.

The national average salary for a coder in 2022 was about $73 thousand per year.

And it has a projected growth rate of 25% in the next 10 years.

Rachel Clifton is a Software Developer. She answers your questions about a career in coding.