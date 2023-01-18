Your Answers: What does winter look like on your favorite planet?

For our Spot on Science for this episode, we talk about what winter looks like on Mars. For our write-in question we want to know: What does winter look like on your favorite planet?

For this question, you have to consider the planet’s atmosphere, average temperature, and if it has water.

---

Dear NewsDepth,

My Favorite planet would be Hoth from Star Wars. The temperature is at the lowest -364 degrees Fahrenheit and has snow like earth. If you're on Hoth a Lot of layers and special clothes have to be worn so you'll survive on this dangerous star wars planet of Hoth. In conclusion, Hoth is similar and different in winter compared to earth.

— Jack, Minster Elementary

Well one my favorite planet is Saturn because it is not like the others. It has its own style. And I'm not sure if Saturn has snow. So I don't know what it would look like with snow.

— Khalana, Chardon Hills STEM School

My favorite planet is Neptune. I imagine it being very cold and snowy, with aliens building snowmen and throwing snowballs at each other. That is how I imagine winter would be on my favorite planet.

— Eli, Tallmadge Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite planet is the sun. If it was winter in the sun it would be the same, i say that because heat melts snow and the sun is all fire and lava heat. That's why the sun would look the same in the winter.

— Alice, Mason Elementary

Dear Newsdepth,

If I could have a planet of my own it would be called Not School. For me winter would not be cold but warm like summer. It would snow but not regular snow it would snow CUPCACKES. It would be awsome. Just like Newsdepth. Winter would be the best I wish it was real. Thank you for reading now good bye. ( :

— Mackenzie, Lewis Elementary School

