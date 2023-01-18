NewsDepth A+: Shaker Heights Students Excel

Here at NewsDepth headquarters we love to hear stories about students who are working hard, showing determination, and exceeding their goals. The ninth graders in the Extended Standards Resource Room at Shaker Heights High School, in Shaker Heights, are doing just that and we’re excited to tell you their story!

Ms. Moran told us that the six freshmen students have done a great job of transitioning from the middle school to the high school. This was a big change for them because they had a completely different bell schedule and lockers for the first time. I’m sure some of you can relate! “I’m really proud of how courageous they are! Their work ethic makes them great role models for all of the students here. They are all motivated learners and really do a great job at everything they do!” she told us when we visited their classroom in December.

Ms. Moran, and her partner teachers Mrs. Mazzone and Mrs. Roberts, told us that the students in the Extended Standards Resource Room work a number of different skills including pre-vocational skills, that means job skills, life skills, and traditional academics like math and science. On top of that, the students go on community trips every month. So far this year, they’ve visited Patterson Farms, where they got to go on a hayride and pick apples. They’ve also visited the Without Limits Art Gallery, in Cleveland, which features pieces created by artists with chronic diseases or disabilities. When they were there, they even made some art of their own! Their most recent trip was Color Me Mine, which is a pottery studio. While they were there they made holiday gifts for the special people in their lives.

The students are also in charge of a monthly luncheon that they organize every month. Teachers are able to order lunches planned and cooked by the students. They also run a coffee shop that is open twice a week.

On top of all of that, the students are also in a wide range of clubs. Adrian told us that his favorite club is the retro gaming club and he enjoys Donkey Kong. Camren told us that he likes to play basketball and volleyball. He also gave us a tip and shared that apples are very healthy for you and his favorites have red skin.

This week’s A+ Award winners are Audrey, Aduja, Ka’Nyah, Janelle, Camren and Adrian, from the Multiple Disabilities unit at Shaker Heights High School for transitioning into high school so well and achieving their goals. Great work!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

