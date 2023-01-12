Write To Us: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.
Storms have relentlessly ravaged communities in parts of California. One community is devastated because the storm knocked down a tree hundreds of years old.
For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.
Think about what object or feature is unique to where you live. it could be a building, sculpture, or a tree like the story we just saw. And extra points if you snap a photo too!
