Write To Us: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.

Storms have relentlessly ravaged communities in parts of California. One community is devastated because the storm knocked down a tree hundreds of years old.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.

Think about what object or feature is unique to where you live. it could be a building, sculpture, or a tree like the story we just saw. And extra points if you snap a photo too!

