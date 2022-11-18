Write To Us: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022?

In this episode, we talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022. For our write-in question we want to know: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022 and why?

It can be a public figure, or someone you know. And yes, you can also say you choose yourself – you also deserve some recognition too!

