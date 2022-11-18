© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Write To Us: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022?

Published November 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
In this episode, we talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022. For our write-in question we want to know: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022 and why?

It can be a public figure, or someone you know. And yes, you can also say you choose yourself – you also deserve some recognition too!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

